Farhan Akhtar shares 'Imraan' look, hints at 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' sequel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Actor Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday shared 'Imraan' look from his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. He also hinted to fans at the sequel of 'ZNMD'.

He posted a selfie in which he can be seen with a beard and longer hair and wore a white T-shirt.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "The Imraan look comes full circle. What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyfWTGLiUTp/

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol who were Farhan's co-stars in the film, reacted to the post.

Hrithik wrote, "Lesssss goooooo!!!!"

Abhay commented, "I've had my #bagwati packed since 2012, what's keeping you guys?"

Farhan's sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also reacted and wrote, "My Bagwati is packed".

As soon as he dropped the post, fans got excited about 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' sequel and poured their excitement in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Waiting".

Another fan commented, "Yeahhhh Please."

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was an adventure drama with an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah.

The film still continues to be one of the most loved films even today. The story of the film revolved around the three friends who went on a road trip and they took part in risky activities that each friend had chosen. This included taking part in the running of the bulls, skydiving, scuba diving, and the Tomatina festival.

Extensively shot in the exotic locations of Spain, the film captured the beautiful terrains of Costa Brava, Seville, and Pamplona.

The critically acclaimed film was released in 2011 and was a major hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

He will also direct 'Don 3' headlined by Ranveer Singh.

