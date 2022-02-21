Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to host wedding reception later in February

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar after years of dating each other married in a private ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. If reports are to be believed, Farhan and Shibani will host their wedding reception later in February.As per a report published in Mid-Day, Farhan and Shibani had invited limited people for the wedding celebration owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. And while the couple is having their court wedding today, it is reported that Farhan and Shibani will have their reception later this month. However, an official confirmation about the couple's reception plans is yet to be made.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding took place with only few close friends and family members. The couple exchanged vows, instead of a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony or a nikah. The couple zeroed in on this decision, keeping each other's religious backgrounds and beliefs in mind. Their wedding guest list included Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, Rhea Chakraborty and Hrithik Roshan. Shibani and Farhan’s traditional wedding, which took place on February 19, had the couple making an entry on the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Later, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor also sang the song Tum Ho Toh from the movie Rockstar for his bride.