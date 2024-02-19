Farhan Akhtar to share big update about Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Don 3' starring Ranveer Singh are all set to make a special announcement regarding the film tomorrow.

Taking to Instagram, Director Farhan Akhtar shared the poster of 'Don 3' on his stories which reads, "Special Announcement Tomorrow."

Earlier in August 2023, Farhan revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video.

In the teaser, Ranveer is seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera.

He wears a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

An official announcement for the remaining cast of 'Don 3' is still awaited.

The 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

A new era of Don will begin in 2025.

