Farhan Akhtar unveils ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ teaser, deets inside 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming thriller series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the teaser and captioned it, “Time to crown the new king of Bambai! #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime, new series, Sept 14.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwemzEwsmbH/

Featuring a versatile and talented cast with Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles, the fictional crime series is a gripping saga about a father and son who are two sides of the same coin. The series explores the classic, universal battle of good versus evil.

Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (played by Tiwary), torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy (played by Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organized crime.

The 10-part series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S Hussain Zaidi, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

Talking about the show, Shujaat Saudagar, the creator of the show, said, “Bambai Meri Jaan deals with the complexity of nature vs nurture. Thematically stories which relate to dysfunctional relationships have always attracted me to tell a cinematic narrative. Bambai Meri Jaan weaves the saga of a family inhabiting and growing through their trials and tribulations alongside burgeoning post independent Mumbai. We can’t wait to see viewers’ reactions to the series that is so close to our hearts.”

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Media and Entertainment said, “Set in the post-independence era, Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the birth of the underworld in Mumbai set against the backdrop of a free nation. Viewers will witness a gripping gangster thriller, exploring the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. We are truly delighted to be working with Prime Video yet again to bring another thought-provoking series to our viewers around the world.”

The series will start streaming on September 14.

Soon after Farhan shared the teaser of ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Talking about Farhan’s other projects, he will be next directing a road trip film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film ‘Don 3’ which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film will hit the theatres in 2025.

