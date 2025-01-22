Farhan Akhtar urges sister Zoya to pick hints for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2’

Mumbai, Jan 22 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar wants his filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar to pick hints for making the sequel to their superhit movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

.On Wednesday, Farhan took to his Instagram, and shared a video featuring himself, and his ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ co-actors Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan inside a restaurant as they look at the novel ‘The Three Musketeers’ by Alexandre Dumas. ‘The Three Musketeers’ is also a reference to the actors’ characters in ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

In the video, Hrithik said in his character of Arjun’s style, “Unbelievable”, Farhan followed it up with “Outstanding”.

He wrote, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs??”.

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ is considered to be one of the iconic movies of modern day Bollywood owing to its narrative structure, direction, performances, music and cinematography.

Earlier, Farhan celebrated his birthday along with his cousin Farah Khan, and his sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with Farah and Anusha with whom he shares his birthday.

The picture showed them posing in front of cakes as they shared a heartwarming moment. The actor-director wrote in the caption, “Capri 9’on ki barsaat.. happy birthday to my sister and sister-in-law .. love you both @farahkhankunder @anushadandekar”.

Meanwhile, Farhan will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘120 Bahadur’. The film is a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, and draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where unparalleled bravery and sacrifice made history.

‘120 Bahadur’ promises an extraordinary cinematic journey. With breathtaking visuals and a powerful narrative, the film aims to pay homage to the unwavering bravery of India’s military heroes. The film is set to release on November 21, 2025.

