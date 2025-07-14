Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to be re-released on July 18

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Farhan Akhtar's hit film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is all set to be re-released in theatres.

The film, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, will be out in cinema halls once again on July 18.

Milkha Singh was one of India's most renowned athletes and a former national champion in the 400 meters race. The film depicts his inspiring journey, starting from his traumatic childhood during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, where he lost most of his family members, to becoming a successful athlete and a national hero.

The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success. Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of Milkha Singh was highly praised for his dedication and transformation into the character.Sonam Kapoor also starred in the film.

Milkha Singh passed away on June 18, 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor