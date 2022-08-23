Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment accused of non-payment of Rs 20-25 lakh to workers

Farhan Akhtar's production house Excel Entertainment has landed in trouble after being accused of not paying Rs 20-25 lakh to workers on Mirzapur 3 sets. The production house has however denied the accusation.

FSSAMU also released a letter to the media accusing Excel Entertainment of non-payment. According to a report in Mid-Day, the allegedly sent letter states that the workers were made to work for extended hours that would go beyond the permissible limits as per labour law. The letter also alleged that the workers were not provided with quality food and seating arrangements. The general secretary of FSSAMU also claimed that they had already written three letters to Excel Entertainment sighting the above issue.

He also added that over 300 wage workers have been working on Mirzapur 3 sets since May and it has been over three months that they have not received any payment. Production house reportedly did not give any response to the letters but after the letter to the media was released by FSSAMU, they contacted them and promised to settle the dues in the next 48 hours.