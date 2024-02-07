Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Baweja Studios collaborate for action-adventure film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Harman Baweja-led Baweja Studios have joined hands and announced their third collaboration for an action-adventure film.

The two studios have already collaborated on two projects, and this will be their third. Although no names have been announced for any projects, the producers have revealed that the other two are a courtroom drama and a vigilante action series.

In a joint statement, Farhan and Ritesh shared, "Teaming up with Baweja Studios, we align our shared dedication to great storytelling. Our collaboration is focused on bringing together our unique perspectives and creating an exceptional cinematic experience for our audiences everywhere."

The makers also took to their Instagram handles to share about the collaboration to announce their upcoming projects.

Baweja also expressed his excitement and added, "With our constant vision of creating impactful and innovative content across all genres, we are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Excel Entertainment. Our upcoming project is going to be a high-octane film, poised to deliver an extraordinary cinematic experience for our audiences. We look forward to beginning this journey soon."

Excel Entertainment is founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Their debut production was 'Dil Chahta Ha', which received a positive response. They are also known for 'Don', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara',' Fukrey','Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Raees', among others. While Baweja Studios is known for its projects including 'Deewane', 'Diljale', 'Dilwale', and others.

