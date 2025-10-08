Farhana Bhatt Turns ‘Daayan’ in Bigg Boss 19! Shehbaz Badesha Left Shocked by Her New Avatar (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss season 19 game is getting better day by day as contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make sure people are entertain. In recent promo, Farhana Bhatt has turned into dayan and wondering around the whole house, scaring people. Viewers are loving her new avatar as it is quite entertaining.

Shehbaz Badesha and Neelam got sacred too see Farhana that they were seen running. In order to stay away from new dayan Farhana, Shehbaz locked her in. After unlocking herself, she went behind Shehbaz and ask the reason behind locking her up and started beating him with the belt. At the end of the promo Amaal was seen saying that Farhana is back.

Farhana's new avatar is receiving widespread praise from netizens, with many expressing admiration for her winning spirit and growth throughout the season. Some fans are even predicting she could win. Amid all the chaos and fight this moment has brought laughter on viewers face.