'Farrey', 'Gandhi Talks', 'Kadak Singh' part of IFFI's gala premier line-up

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 11 : The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is around the corner. The moviegoers will get a chance to witness the premiere of a host of films and shows there.

The National Film Development Corporation Limited will present the highly-anticipated second edition of "Gala Premieres." This segment has been meticulously crafted to connect film stars with the audience, celebrating the global cinematic artistry and bringing forth an extraordinary selection of films, all while upholding the festival's core ethos, read a statement.

The line-up includes 'Farrey' (Hindi), featuring young talent and produced by Salman Khan, Gandhi Talks (Silent) starring Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathy and Aditi Rao Hydari with music by A.R. Rahman, Kadak Singh (Hindi) starring Pankaj Tripathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hurry Om Hurry (Gujarati) starring Siddharth Randheria, Rautu Ki Beli (Hindi) featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Grey Games (Kannada) starring Vijay Raghvendra, two series from Amazon Originals, Dhootha (Telugu) starring Naga Chaitanya Parvathy Thiruvothu and The Village (Tamil) starring Arya, besides Asia premieres of Dil Hai Gray (Hindi), starring Akshay Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela, and Dear Jassi (Punjabi) by Tarsem Singh.

Speaking about it, Union minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, " The Gala premiere further resonates with our latest campaign, 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh,' celebrating cinema from the soil of North, East, South, and West. Together, we celebrate the magic of cinema at its finest in Goa!"

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' will have a special showcase at the festival, followed by a conversation session between the actor and the movie's producer Karan Johar.

The 54th IFFI will take place from November 20 to November 28 in Goa.

