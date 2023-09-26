‘Farrey’: Salman Khan unveils first poster of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the first poster of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film ‘Farrey’.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the poster which he captioned, “Miliye in super talented shaitaano se. #Farrey in theatres on 24 Nov!”

The thriller is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

On Monday the ‘Dabangg’ actor shared the official teaser of the film.

The teaser began with the sound of a clock ticking, students taking exams, filling up their OMR sheets, making ‘farrey’ and then getting caught.

In the film, Alizeh plays a student.

‘Farrey’ is a word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha!#FarreyTeaser Out Now!”

Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Talking about Salman’s work front, he is gearing up for the release of the action thriller film 'Tiger 3', which will hit the theatres this Diwali. The film also has Katrina Kaif.

In October, Salman will be seen hosting the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

