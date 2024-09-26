Fashion and innovation on display at Visakhapatnam's two-day exhibition

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 : Visakhapatnam recently played host to a vibrant fashion and lifestyle exhibition, held from September 24 to 25 at the Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach.

This event aimed to highlight a diverse range of high-end fashion and lifestyle products, featuring both renowned and emerging designers.

The Premium Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition provided attendees with the opportunity to explore an extensive selection of items, including clothing, accessories, jewellery, home decor, and other luxury goods.

The venue, known for the breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal, served as an ideal backdrop for this exclusive gathering.

Fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, and shoppers alike flocked to the exhibition to discover the latest trends and connect with designers.

Among the standout features were the traditional handloom saris, which have undergone modern adaptations, showcasing contemporary contrast borders while retaining their elegant weaves in earthy tones.

These lightweight saris, available in both dark and pastel shades, offer a comfortable draping option for women, allowing for long hours of wear without sacrificing style.

The event was well-received, with many attendees praising the unique products on display and the opportunity to engage with the creative minds behind them.

