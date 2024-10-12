Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta and Actor Satyadeep Misra Welcome Baby Girl

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra have welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, coinciding with the celebrations of Dussehra.

Taking to their official Instagram accounts on Saturday, the couple shared the first picture of their baby girl and captioned it with the date, "11.10.24."

Gupta's design aesthetic is characterized as a blend of contemporary and traditional styles, with modernity taking precedence. She specializes in women's ethnic wear, utilizing fabrics such as silk, chiffon, and cotton, complemented by rich embroidery. Gupta is also recognized for her unconventional prints and feminine drapes and silhouettes. In 2019, Netflix announced a new TV series featuring Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, titled Masaba Masaba. This semi-fictional series offers glimpses into their lives within the realms of fashion and film.