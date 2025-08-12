Fashion Factory announces "No Conditions Sale" with flat 50% off, free gifts on purchases over Rs 2,499; check details inside!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Fashion lovers are in for a treat, as Fashion Factory, Reliance Retail's latest fashion discount store, has announced its No Conditions Sale.

Shoppers can enjoy a flat 50 per cent off on top national and international fashion brands from August 14 to August 17. The sale also comes with a special offer. Customers who shop for apparel worth Rs 2,499 or more will get a free gift.

Popular brands such as Levi's, Pepe, Park Avenue, Raymond, ColorPlus, Parx, Turtle, Twills, Huur, Lee Cooper, Indibee, John Players, Netplay, Peter England, Killer, Pine Club, and Saddle & Mallet will be part of this sale. Whether shoppers are looking for formals, casuals, or weekend wear, the event promises something for everyone.

According to a company release, Fashion Factory is already a hit with style-savvy, value-conscious shoppers thanks to its 365-day deals ranging from 20% to 70%. Now, with this No Conditions Sale, it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, grab top labels at unbeatable prices, and take home a surprise gift, just for shopping more.

The company release further stated that, Fashion Factory is India's leading chain of fashion discount stores; a Reliance retail format that promises a revolutionary shopping experience with exciting deals.

