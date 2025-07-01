Fashion Factory comes up with Branded Exchange Festival, see deets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Good news! Fashion Factory, Reliance Retail's popular fashion destination known for big brands at bigger discounts, is hosting a Branded Exchange Festival.

This unique festival gives customers the perfect reason to clean out their closets and upgrade their style. Simply walk into a Fashion Factory store with your old, unbranded clothes and walk out with stylish branded fashion at amazing prices.

Audience has a chance to avail the facilities of this special festival till July 20, 2025 across all stores.

Bring in your old denims, shirts, t-shirts or kidswear. In return, you'll receive an instant exchange coupon up to ₹400 for denim, upto Rs 250 for shirts, upto Rs 150 for t-shirts, and upto Rs 100 for kidswear plus up to 50 per cent OFF on your new branded purchases.

From everyday essentials to wardrobe upgrades, choose from leading national and international brands like Lee, Lee Cooper, John Players, Raymond, Park Avenue, Canoe, Peter England, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, and Louis Philippe.

Whether you're looking to refresh your workwear, find trendy weekend styles, or upgrade your kids' outfits now is the time to make the switch from old to bold. So go ahead, bring your old favourites and discover new ones at Fashion Factory - where fashion meets value, every day of the year.

Fashion Factory is India's leading chain of fashion discount stores; a Reliance retail format that promises a revolutionary shopping experience with exciting deals. It has something for every fashion taste, from trendy western wear to elegant Indian looks, from the perfect accessory to the best footwear to shop EVERYTHING, at one stop that to on discounts.

