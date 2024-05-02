Fashion Forward: Tejasswi, Rasika, Shriya, Tanishaa among early arrivals at Style Icons Summit
By IANS | Published: May 2, 2024 04:38 PM2024-05-02T16:38:05+5:302024-05-02T16:40:06+5:30
Mumbai, May 2 A sea of celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, and Gauahar ...
Mumbai, May 2 A sea of celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, and Gauahar Khan on Thursday illuminated the red carpet of the star-studded event of 'Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit 2024'.
Tejasswi, winner of 'Bigg Boss 15', adorned a white mini dress with long sleeves and a deep neckline. She complemented her attire with glossy makeup, and her hair was tied in a loose bun.
Tanishaa opted for a black corset top paired with a heavily embellished golden jacket and a silver mini skirt. She accessorised her look with sunglasses, silver earrings, and black heels, with her hair tied in a ponytail.
'The Broken News' actress Shriya stunned on the red carpet in a pink top paired with blue denim.
Rasika, who was last seen in the web series 'Adhura', appeared on the red carpet wearing a white top, pink jacket, and matching trousers.
Gauahar flaunted her curves in a red satin gown.
The other celebrities who were present at the event included Avneet Kaur, Sumeet Vyas, Zareen Khan, Kubbra Sait, Shalin Bhanot, and Rahul Dev.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app