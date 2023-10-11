"Fashion is always my comfort zone": Hina Khan at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Actor and ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan has always been looked up for her amazing fashion choices.

On Wednesday, Hina gathered all the eyeballs as she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Lakme Fashion Week shared a video of the actor walking down the ramp which they captioned, "@realhinakhan for INIFD Launchpad on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyQaQy0ygbu/

Speaking to ANI, she talked about how she feels walking the ramp.

She said, "It feels nice. Fashion is always my comfort zone. I really feel nice whenever I get the opportunity to walk the ramp, for that matter just to simply dress up. When I was told about it, I didn't want to miss the opportunity...I really looked forward to this match and this whole show. It went very well and I got a lot of compliments."

Hina became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

