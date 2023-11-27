"Fateh is going to be Jacqueline's best performance": Sonu Sood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Actors Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez have finally completed shooting for the action thriller 'Fateh'.

Sonu recently heaped praises on her co-star Jacqueline.

He said in a statement, "Fateh is going to be Jacqueline's best. I always keep on saying that she has done a wonderful job in the film, and her performance in Fateh will be her best performance."

Notably, 'Fateh' is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-pandemic.

Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.

Sood, whose philanthropic acts during the pandemic touched the lives of migrants, revealed that there was also a flipside to his humanitarian efforts - instances of scamsters using his name to con people.

"The idea for 'Fateh' came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during a pandemic," Sood said in an interview with ANI.

The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked by conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

"It was then I realized that this cybercrime is a big issue in our country. It is very important to take action on it. Thus the journey of 'Fateh', the film I am doing started from this experience," said the actor.

The 'Dabangg' actor said he began writing about how the public was being tricked and how they could take steps to ensure they do not succumb to such fraudsters.

"The film is based on the real experiences of these people. Ninety per cent of shooting has been completed, more 8-10 days are left to wrap it," the 'Simba' actor said.

The official release date of 'Fateh' is still awaited.

