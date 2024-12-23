Fateh' Trailer Out: Sonu Sood's Directorial Debut Tackles Online Fraud and Cybersecurity Threats

With Sonu Sood's Fateh explosive action meets the digital battlefield, where he takes the fight to cybercriminals with unrelenting intensity. The trailer for this international action extravaganza has dropped, delivering a pulse-pounding glimpse into a world under siege. Directed by Sonu Sood in his debut behind the camera, this high-octane thriller promises to catapult Bollywood action to international heights. Set against the backdrop of cybercrime, Fateh dives into the shadows of the digital age, where the stakes are as high as the action is relentless. Sonu Sood stars as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror. The trailer teases a gripping narrative where one missing woman becomes the spark for an all-out war—a battle fought with fists, firepower, and unyielding resolve.

With an unmissable swagger and time-like precision, Sood’s character is armed and dangerous—ready to debug the corrupt and execute a system wipe of the criminals threatening innocent lives. The stellar cast, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah adding layers to this adrenaline-fueled extravaganza. Sonu Sood says, "The excitement for Fateh have been incredibly humbling. This film is more than my directorial debut—it’s a reflection of a world we’re all connected to but rarely understand. I wanted to bring that pulse-pounding reality to life with raw action that grips you and keeps you on the edge of your seat . Fateh is a battle cry for everyone who has faced these invisible threats—and for those who stand up and fight back.."

Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios, said, “Fateh is a unique blend of gripping action drama. Sonu’s vision brings cybercrime to life through a compelling narrative that’s a mass entertainer..”Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, Fateh a gripping action tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime is slated to release on 10th January 2025.