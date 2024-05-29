'Father of the bride' actor Adria Arjona to star in Ed Brubaker's 'Criminal' series

Washington [US], May 29 : Prime Video's highly anticipated adaptation of Ed Brubaker's acclaimed graphic novel series 'Criminal' has just added 'Father of the bride' star Adria Arjona to its cast.

Adria Arjona, known for her versatile performances in various films and series, is set to take on a pivotal role in the upcoming crime drama, as confirmed by Deadline.

In the series, Arjona will portray Greta, a multifaceted character described as a sharp-tongued top-level car thief and driver, as well as a widowed mother, determined to secure a better future for her daughter, Angie.

Despite grappling with the moral complexities of her criminal lifestyle, Greta is adept at what she does, seeking a major score to break free from her past, as per Deadline.

Arjona joins previously announced cast member Richard Jenkins in the series that promises to delve deep into the interconnected web of crime stories from Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novels, offering viewers a gripping narrative filled with twists and turns.

Behind the camera, the project boasts a talented team with Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden confirmed to direct the first four episodes.

Executive producers include Brubaker, Jordan Harper, and the creative minds behind Legendary Television.

Arjona's notable projects also include 'Hit Man,' 'Andor,' and 'True Detective.'

Meanwhile, her upcoming projects include Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut 'Blink Twice' and the feature film adaptation of Francisco Goldman's 'Say Her Name.'

