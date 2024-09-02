Father, son lock horns over records labels in Ram Kapoor-starrer ‘Khalbali Records’ trailer

Mumbai, Sep 2 The trailer of the upcoming streaming musical drama ‘Khalbali Records’ was unveiled on Monday. It explores the evolving dynamics between indie and commercial music while it harps upon the rivalry of a father and a son.

The show stars Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra, Salonie Patel, and Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep in pivotal roles, along with appearances from EPR and Kumar Varun.

The trailer begins with the murder of a rapper as he is shot down by unidentified assailants while performing on stage. It then goes on to show the pursuit of Skand Thakur to start his own music label after he has a fallout from his music baron father.

The show is directed by Devanshu Singh, and features the soundtrack by ace composer Amit Trivedi. The series follows the journey of Raghav, a talented music producer working at his father’s prestigious record label, Galaxy Records. After a tragic event shakes his world to its core, Raghav becomes increasingly disillusioned with the way his father’s company operates and its lack of genuine support for artistes.

Talking about the show, Ram Kapoor said, “‘Khalbali Records’ offers a fresh perspective on the music industry, highlighting the power struggle between indie artistes and commercial labels, and capturing the essence of the rising indie wave. As a self-confessed music -lover, I immensely enjoyed being a part of a series where music isn’t simply an add-on, in fact a central character taking the narrative forward”.

The actor said that he was instantly drawn to the complex father-son relationship of his character, which allowed him to explore multiple layers of emotion and portray a figure who is ambitious, successful, and deeply flawed.

Amit Trivedi, the music producer of the show said, “‘Khalbali Records’ is not just a series; it’s a musical journey with each note carefully chosen to reflect the myriads of emotions captured in the narrative. It’s not often that we find a show that places music at the very heart of its storytelling”.

“It inspired me to create a soundtrack in collaboration with Azadi Records that reflects the intensity of the emotions experienced by the protagonists. It took us weeks to ensure that each note and melody was the best we could do and matched the emotions in the script”, he added.

‘Khalbali Records’ is set to premiere on September 12 on JioCinema Premium.

