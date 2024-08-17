Fatima Sana Shaikh flaunts her love for nature

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh loves to be surrounded by greenery. Her latest photo dump from her vacation in Amsterdam is proof of this fact.

On Saturday, Fatima took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her chilling session at one of the gardens in Amsterdam.

Take a look at her happiness. She is surely a nature lover.

"Spent every day of my holiday chilling, sleeping, lazying around in the garden. Agar kabhi mujhe dhoondna ho, toh kisi bageeche ke kone mein main zaroor milungi," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be seen sharing screen space with Ali Fazal in Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino'.

The anthology film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Originally, the film was slated to hit theatres on March 29 this year.

It will now hit the theatres on November 29.

'Metro...In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

