Fatima Sana Shaikh Gears Up for an Action Movie With Intense Training Regimen?

After the success of Aap Jaisa Koi and Metro In Dino, Fatima Sana Shaikh is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for her next project, which, from the looks of it, seems to be high on action. In a series of social media posts, the actress gave her followers a glimpse of the rigorous training.

Clad in workout gear and surrounded by trainers, Fatima was seen posing after practicing complex fight sequences and agility drills.

According to a source, “The training is as much about stamina as it is about choreography. Fatima is working on controlled combat movements, timed reactions, and mastering sequences that involve multiple opponents. It’s a mix of martial arts basics, hand-to-hand combat, and functional strength training.”

The insider further added, “What’s impressive is her commitment. Fatima wants to understand the rhythm, which is why the team has brought in specialists to train her in body mechanics and realistic fight execution.”

Fans who caught her Instagram updates got a brief but thrilling glimpse of this transformation.

The source adds, “She’s clearly preparing for a performance that demands physical credibility. Audiences are going to see a very different side of her in the next film.”

With her social media Stories already generating buzz, Fatima has successfully turned her training journey into a teaser of what’s to come. Do we hear an announcement is in the works?