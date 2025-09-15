Fatima Sana Shaikh is back on the bike after ages, calls the experience ‘nerve wracking’

Mumbai, Sep 15 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is back on the bike after a long break. She described the experience as ‘nerve-wracking.’

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dangal’ actress shared her excitement and jitters as she got back into the saddle, giving a glimpse of her adventurous side once again. Fatima posted a couple of her photos where she is seen posing alongside her bike. She also shared a video of enjoying the ride in the night.

Sharing a carousel of photos and videos, the actress wrote, “Back on the bike after ages! Last rode in the mountains during Dhak Dhak.. and had almost forgotten how peaceful it feels. Chased the sunset, missed it twice. Wapas mudte mudte raat ho gayi. And riding at night wasn’t the smartest…especially jab tum confident rider na ho (jo main bilkul bhi nahi hun. Cold fingers, blinding beams, massive trucks, almost no road lights… sab mila ke thoda nerve-racking tha. But still, made it home safe aur bohot Mazza aaya.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen on a bike in the film Dhak Dhak that showcased thrilling and adrenaline-packed riding sequences.

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa’. Directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra under Stage5 Production, the film is said to be a love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and Punjab.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was most recently seen in “Aap Jaisa Koi” opposite R. Madhavan. She began her career as a child artist, appearing in films like “Chachi 420” and “One 2 Ka 4.” In 2016, she gained widespread acclaim for portraying wrestler Geeta Phogat in the sports drama “Dangal.”

Since then, Fatima has appeared in several streaming projects, including “Ludo,” “Ajeeb Daastaans,” “Modern Love Mumbai,” and “Dhak Dhak.” She also took on the role of Indira Gandhi in the biographical drama “Sam Bahadur.”

