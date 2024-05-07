Fatima Sana Shaikh is in her 'nazakat' era, drops pic in mustard saree

Mumbai, May 7 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh on Tuesday shared a mesmerising picture of herself in a saree, looking like a vision, and said she is in her 'nazakat' era.

The actress, who last featured as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical war drama 'Sam Bahadur', took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of herself in a mustard-coloured saree, paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.

The 'Dangal' fame actress opted for a minimal makeup look, her hair tied in a loose bun, and accessorised with golden earrings.

In the snap, she is looking away from the camera and posing with all grace.

The post is captioned: "In my 'nazakat' era."

Meanwhile, the actress next has 'Ul Jalool Ishq' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor