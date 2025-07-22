Fatima Sana Shaikh pens heartfelt note for director Vivek Soni, calls him 'Bollywood Encylopedia'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has penned a heartfelt note for director Vivek Soni. On Tuesday, Fatima shared some pictures and wrote a sweet note on Instagram.

From adorable selfies to candid moments, Fatima shared all moments with Vivek from the sets of the film.

Calling him 'Bollywood Encylopedia'', she wrote, "From our daily selfies to your strange sense of humour that I still don't fully get... working with you has been a ride. You're a walking, talking Bollywood encyclopaedia (I still don't know how you remember every song, every scene . You are mad!) and then there is this monk like calmness in you."

Fatima also thanked Vivek for giving her the opportunity in the film 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

"Thank you for creating Madhu and trusting me with her. It's been such a joy being part of your cinematic and magical little world @vivek.sonni", Fatima concluded.

As soon as Fatima shared the post, netizens showered love in the comment section by dropping heart emojis.

R Madhavan and Fatima starrer 'Aap Jaisa Koi' has been streaming on Netflix.

Starring Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Fatima Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French instructor, 'Aap Jaisa Koi' brings together two opposites in a story that's as much about family and belonging as it is about romance.

The movie is about the love between a couple who must overcome obstacles stemming from different cultures and ideologies.

The Netflix film features Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, who has been raised in a rigid Jamshedpur-based family led by patriarchs who abide by a set of rules and regulations for women.

Situations take a downturn when Madhavan falls in love with Fatima. Fatima hails from an independent family and believes in speaking her mind, objecting to the systemic condition of women being forced to follow rather than lead.

The movie features the collision of two contrasting ideologies, leaving the couple heartbroken as their love suffers.

The film is directed by Vivek Soni. The filmmaker says that 'Aap Jaisa Koi' is set to showcase a modern romance which highlights the need for real connections in today's world.

"Aap Jaisa Koi is a film about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It's about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love. Working with Netflix again after Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been a fulfilling experience, and I'm excited to present a love story that's tender, messy, and intimate, one that embraces vulnerability without losing its charm and breeziness. It quietly questions the roles we fall into in relationships and reflects the quiet courage it takes to truly let someone in. With R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh bringing so much heart to their roles, the film reflects the authenticity that Netflix viewers truly connect with. It's a modern romance that speaks to the need for real connections in today's world," said Vivek Soni.

The movie is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainments.

