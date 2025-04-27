Fatima Sana Shaikh poses with 'Gustaakh Ishq' co-star Vijay Varma, ace designer Manish Malhotra in surreal mirror pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh seems to be "trapped in a matrix" with her Gustaakh Ishq co-star Vijay Verma and ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted a fun picture in which the trio can be seen standing inside an elevator full of mirrors, creating a never-ending reflection.

Fatima shared the photo with the caption, "Trapped in the matrix."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Meanwhile, Fatima and Vijay will be seen together in the upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq, which was earlier titled Ul Jalool Ishq. The announcement about the new title was recently made by Manish Malhotra on Instagram.

Along with the update, Malhotra shared a new poster showing the lead pair embracing each other. So far, Manish has produced several films under his Stage 5 Productions banner, including Bun Tikki, Train from Chhapraula, and Ul Jalool Ishq.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, who previously made Hawaizaada, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

Earlier in March, during Lakme Fashion Week, Vijay Varma, while speaking to ANI, talked about his upcoming film and shared, "I'm very excited about the upcoming Ul Jalool Ishq... it's a very exciting, very simple, lovely, beautiful, and rich love story."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor