Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to ‘horrible’ Iraq marriage law proposal

Mumbai, Aug 10 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has reacted to the news of Iraq’s controversial proposal to reduce the legal age of marriage for girls to 9 and called it "horrible.”

Fatima took to Instagram stories, where she shared a snippet of the news, which had the headline: “Iraq planning to lower the legal age of marriage for girls from 15 to 9: Outcry as its basically legalizing pedophilia.”

Sharing the news, she captioned: “Uff! In what world does this even make sense. Horrible.”

In Iraq’s parliament, a proposed bill sparked anger, outrage, and concern, as it mentioned reducing the legal age of marriage for girls to 9 years old. The legislation aims to amend the country's Personal Status Law, which currently sets the minimum age for marriage at 18, according to media reports.

It will allow citizens of Iraq to choose between religious authorities or the civil judiciary to decide on family affairs.

Talking about Fatima, she recently shared that she got a haircut and went back to her old hairstyle with “bangs”.

It was in 1997, that Fatima started her career in acting as a child artist in the 1997 movie 'Ishq' starring Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol.

She stepped in as a lead in 2016 by essaying the role of freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat in the biographical sports drama “Dangal”, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It also stars Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra as Babita Phogat.

In her journey in filmdom, the actress has also appeared in movies such as “Thugs of Hindostan”, “Akaash Vani”, “Ludo”, “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”, “Ajeeb Daastaans”, “Dhak Dhak” and “Sam Bahadur”.

She will next be seen in “Metro... In Dino”, and “Ul Jalool Ishq”.

