Fatima Sana Shaikh returns to Punjab for her next film

Mumbai, Jan 27 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in the theatrical film 'Sam Bahadur,' has returned to Punjab for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Ul Jalool Ishq'.

The actress shot for her debut vehicle 'Dangal' in the state in which she essayed the role of Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat, who clinched gold for the nation at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Getting to shoot at the locations in the villages of Gujjarwal, Narangwal, Kila Raipur, Dango, and Leel in Punjab and Haryana during the making of 'Dangal', Fatima is immersed in a wave of nostalgia.

'Ul Jalool Ishq' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma and Sharib Hashmi.

Fatima’s last release, 'Sam Bahadur,' saw her receiving love and adoration for her portrayal of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Fatima completed seven years in the industry last month with 'Dangal'. The film wasn't just a cinematic treat but it was a cultural phenomenon, with Fatima's portrayal of the real-life wrestling champion earning her accolades and adoration in equal measure.

Reflecting on her journey, Fatima had said, "It’s been 7 years since 'Dangal', a film that marked my debut in cinema and gave me happy tears, joy, and timeless memories. From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Dhak Dhak’ my film career has been a roller coaster ride of emotions with happiness, tears, joys and sorrows.”

“Geeta Phogat will always hold a special place in my heart and I’m grateful for all the love this character received. Here’s to seven years of stepping into her shoes, to the ‘Dangal’ family that made it possible and to the magic of this amazing film.”

