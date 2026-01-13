Fatima Sana Shaikh says 'Love you so much' as she spends birthday with Dia Mirza

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh turned a year older on Sunday, and she decided to spend her special day working.

Nevertheless, her birthday was celebrated by her team in the presence of actress Dia Mirza.

Fatima took to her Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude to Dia and all those present for making her birthday memorable with good food and also some much-appreciated words of encouragement.

Thanking them for always having her back, the 'Dangal' actress wrote, "Working birthdays are the best and getting to celebrate with @diamirzaofficial and my team was really special (red heart emoji) Thank you for making my day special and feeding me great food. And always hyping me and encouraging me. You’ve always got my back! Thank you for being you being you. (sic)."

Showering some more love on Dia, she added, "Love you so much!!! @diamirzaofficial".

Refreshing your memory, Fatima and Dia were seen sharing the screen in the 2023 road adventure drama "Dhak Dhak".

Directed by Tarun Dudeja and backed by Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Taapsee Pannu under the banner of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios, "Dhak Dhak" also saw Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi in significant roles.

The drama shares the tale of four women of different age groups and cultural backgrounds, who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery.

Talking about her professional commitments, Fatima was recently seen playing Minni in Vibhu Puri's romantic entertainer, "Gustaakh Ishq".

Produced by designer Manish Malhotra under his home banner Stage5 Productions, the project also features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles, along with others.

Up next, Fatima is working on an untitled project with Bobby Deol which is being directed by Priyanka Ghose.

