Fatima Sana Shaikh: Seeing myself on the big screen still feels like a dream

Mumbai, July 19 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has had two back-to-back releases with Metro In Dino aur Aap Jaisa Koi, shared that seeing herself on big posters and screens feels like a dream.

Fatima took to her Instagram, where she wrote a “love letter” and posted a string of pictures with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Vivek Soni, who have helmed “Metro In Dino” and “Aap Jaisa Koi,” respectively.

She wrote, “It’s not a love letter, but maybe it is. Kabhi socha nahi tha ke #MetroInDino aur #AapJaisaKoi ek saath release hongi..aur dono ko itna pyaar milega. (I never imagined that #MetroInDino and #AapJaisaKoi would release together… and that both would receive so much love.)”

The actress said that she is overwhelmed with the love coming her way.

“Overwhelmed, grateful, still letting it sink in. Khud ko itne bade posters aur bade parde pe dekhna, still feels like a dream. ( Seeing myself on such big posters and the big screen still feels like a dream.)”

She went on to thank the directors for challenging and guiding her.

“@anuragbasuofficial & @vivek.sonni thank you for challenging me, guiding me, and filling my heart with love in your own ways. Thank you for the love, the journey, and for truly seeing me.”

“Metro…In Dino,” which delves into complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film “Life in a... Metro” directed by Basu. Partly inspired by Billy Wilder's romantic comedy film The Apartment, it features an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

It narrates the lives of nine people living in Mumbai and deals with topics such as extramarital affairs, the sanctity of marriage, commitment phobia, and love.

Meanwhile, “Aap Jaisa Koi stars R. Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Fatima as Madhu Bose, a spirited French instructor.

