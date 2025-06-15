Fatima Sana Shaikh was very unsure as actor in ‘Ludo’, actress reveals who taught her to trust her instincts

Mumbai, June 15 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’, was more at ease working with Anurag Basu this time around.

The two have earlier collaborated on ‘Ludo’, which was released in the thick of the pandemic. The actress spoke with IANS, and shared that back then, she was very unsure as an actor. But that changed when she walked on to the set. Anurag’s process comforted her, and taught her to trust her instincts.

Speaking with IANS, Fatima said, “ When you learn to surrender to him so much, I think you just relax. You don't think so much because you become more instinctive. That's what I experienced. I think I got clarity when I did ‘Ludo’. When I did Ludo, I was very unsure as an actor. For him, he's working with so many actors, so he might not know the weight of his words. But one day he told me, ‘Stop doubting yourself. What you're doing is correct. Your instinct is right’. So, basically, he asked me to follow my instinct”.

She further mentioned, “And that coming from Anurag Basu is a huge thing. So, he doesn't realise the weight of his words. But for an actor who's just new and who's just come, that really changed the way I approach my scenes because I was like, ‘No, whatever I do, let me see how wrong it is’”.

“So, that really helped me. Even in this film, I also feel I've become a little better actor than I was in ‘Ludo’. So, navigating that for me was a lot easier this time. It was easier that time because I had surrendered. But I feel that I had a little more control on my craft this time”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

