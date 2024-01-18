Fatima Sana Shaikh wraps up her upcoming project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is gearing up for her upcoming project, has finally finished shooting. The actor on Thursday shared pictures from the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Fatima treated fans with a glimpse of her upcoming project.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "And it's a wrap. Well, almost a wrap. Couldn't post everyone's photo. But all you guys are so special. Thank you for giving me so much love.

As soon as she shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Fatima will be seen in the upcoming drama 'Ul-Jalool Ishq'.

Makers of the upcoming drama starring Vijay Varma and Fatima have recently begun the film's shooting.

Taking to Instagram, the producer of the film Manish Malhotra shared a string of pictures from the first day shoot of the film.

He captioned the post, "The Begining of our emotional and love journey .. #UlJaloolIshq Shooting begins today .."

In the post, Malhotra shared a picture of the film's clapboard from the film's mahurat.

In the other two posts, he shared pictures of a monitor from the sets of the film.

Helmed by Vibhu Puri, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles.

