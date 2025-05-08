Fatima Sana Sheikh extend birthday wishes to Anurag Basu with goofy pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Actor Fatima Sana Sheikh on Thursday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker Anurag Basu with some goofy pictures.

Fatima posted pictures with Anurag on Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday cutiepie @AnuragBasuOfficial"

Fatima can be seen taking cute selfies with the birthday boy.

Anurag Basu's directorial anthology film 'Metro In Dino' is set to hit the theatres on July 4. The anthology film also stars Anupam Kher, Konkana Sen, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Pankaj Kaooor in prominent roles.

T-Series, the film's official distributor, shared a poster and announced the release date on Instagram. The post read, "When love, fate, and city life collide magic is bound to happen!#Metro... In Dino brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHF_6fOsSg7/

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.

'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor