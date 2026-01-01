Fatina Sana Shaikh wraps up shoot of her new film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has several exciting projects lined up this year.

Recently, she finished shooting for one of her new projects. On Instagram Stories, Fatima shared pictures from the set, featuring the cast and crew.

The film brings together an exciting team including Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pavail Gulatie, Ravi Behl, Sidhant, Kabir Bedi and Zain Khan Durrani, among others, read a press note.

In the photos, the entire team is seen cutting a cake as they celebrate the final day of the shoot.

The makers have not revealed much about the film yet.

Fatima will also be seen in Nyaya, co-starring Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda. Arjun Mathur, as well as Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma, are joining her in this gripping story.

She was last seen opposite Vijay Varma in 'Gustaakh Ishq', which hit theatres on November 28, 2025.

Produced by Manish Malhotra, the film's music was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics penned by Gulzar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and cinematography by Manush Nandan. Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi were also seen in the film.

