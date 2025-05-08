Fawad Khan Calls India's Operation Sindoor 'Shameful Act'; TV Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts

India retaliated to Pakistan's 22nd April Pahalgam attack with Operation Sindoor by destroying 9 terrorist camps. Pakitani Actor Fawad Khan who earlier commended Pahalgam terrorist attack reacted to the India's response. He called it as a 'Shameful act'.

Fawad Khan in his post he said, "My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad."

Television actress and Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguli reacted to Fawad statement saying , "You working in Indian films was also 'shameful' for us."

Fawad Khan made debut in Indian film industry with film 'Kapoor and Son's', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. His recent film Abir Gulal also got ban in India Amid India-Pakistan's tension.