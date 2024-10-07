Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor shoot for romantic comedy ‘Abir Gulaal’ in London

Mumbai, Oct 7 Pakistani star Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor are currently shooting in London for their upcoming romantic comedy christened “Abir Gulaal”.

The shooting for the upcoming entertainer commenced on September 29 in the picturesque backdrop of London and was announced by production house Indian Stories.

The film’s director Aarti S Bagdi offered a glimpse into the storyline and said that the film is about love and healing.

Bagdi said: "The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.”

Produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy, this highly anticipated project promises to be a delightful cinematic experience.

The producers in a joint statement said: "Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet.

“The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm."

The film will be shot in the UK over October and November. A leading Bollywood music composer has already created 6 original tracks to be sung by Bollywood's best music talent, read a statement from the makers.

It was in 2014, when Fawad, one of Pakistan’s biggest stars, made his debut in Indian cinema with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer “Khoobsurat”, a romantic comedy drama by Shashanka Ghosh. The film was loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. It also featured names such as Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aamir Raza Hussain.

He was then seen sharing screen space with actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama “Kapoor & Sons” by Shakun Batra. His last big film with Bollywood was Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma

Meanwhile, Vaani was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer “Khel Khel Mein”, which received a lukewarm response at the box-office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor