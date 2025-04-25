Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' Film Songs Pulled from YouTube After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reports

Fawad Khan, Vani Kapoor starrer film Abir Gulal is struggling to get release in India. First MNS protested to release film in Maharashtra due to Pakistani actor row. Later on, Thursday Indian film bodies have opposed the film’s release, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack which took life of 26 tourist and now the songs from movie have been taken down from YouTube after months of its release. As of April 25, both songs have been removed from A Richer Lens Entertainment and Saregama's YouTube channels.

Following the controversy 'Tain Tain' song which was scheduled for release on April 23 was not release. This is not the first time that people are against the collaboration of Indian and Pakistani artist. However, this rage intensified after the Pahalgam attack that took place on 22nd April.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Skips Screening Of Andaz Apna Apna, Says, ‘Affected By Senseless Killings Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut through movie 'Khoobsurat' opposite Sonam Kapoor, then he was seen in Ae Dil Hein Mushkil multi starrer film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, prior to release the protest against Pakistani actors working in Bollywood erupted and then he took a break. With Abir Gulaal Fawad’s was supposed to make Bollywood comeback, but as per the current wave it seems to be difficult.