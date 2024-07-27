FDCI Couture Week: Sonakshi turns muse for Dolly J; says she feels ‘glam, feminine’

New Delhi, July 27 The newlywed bride of Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha, on Saturday evening turned muse for fashion designer Dolly J as she walked for her collection at the FDCI India Couture Week 2024.

Speaking about the outfit, the ‘Dabangg’ actress said: “It speaks for self and because it’s so blingy, we kept it minimal. I am feeling extremely glamorous. And I think that’s the beauty of the designers when they make outfits like this which make a woman feel good inside.”

“I feel it’s very glam, very pretty, very feminine and just flowing so I think that’s how an outfit should make a woman feel beautiful,” she shared.

Sonakshi wore a pastel pink coloured blingy off-shoulder gown with noodle straps. The gown had a thigh-high slit, accentuating the oomph factor.

For the makeup, she went all matte -- nude pink lips, pink and silver eyeshadow, and blushed cheeks. Her long tresses were kept open in a side partition and were styled in soft waves.

The ensemble was rounded off with silver accessories - earrings and matching rings.

Sonakshi, who tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, also opened up on her wedding look.

“I didn’t really stress out myself. I wanted to be a simple and a very beautiful bride, and that’s going to be the forthcoming trend for sure,” she said.

“It took me five minutes to choose my outfit. I was very clear in my head that I wanted to wear a red saree, and for signing the papers I wanted to wear my mother’s saree and her jewellery, which was exactly what I did. So, it was all in my head, and we just brought it to life that day,” added Sonakshi.

On the work front, she was last seen in the spooky comedy ‘Kakuda’ which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, and Aasif Khan in key roles.

She also made a special appearance in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles.

Sonakshi next has ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ in her kitty.

