FDCI India Men's Weekend 2025 to be held in Jaipur

New Delhi [India], February 7 : The third edition of 'FDCI India Men's Weekend' is approaching soon.

The upcoming fashion gala will be held on February 15th and 16th, 2025 at Jaipur's Iconic Diggi Palace.

This year's lineup features celebrated designers including Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya, Shantanu & Nikhil, Ashish N Soni, Varun Bahl, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Samant Chauhan, Mandira Wirk, Antar Agni, Bloni, Countrymade, Khanijo, Sahil Aneja, Pawan Sachdeva, Rohit Kamra, Nirmooha, Mahima Mahajan, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Vivek Karunakaran, Dhruv Vaish, Manoviraj Khosla, SNOB, Nought One and Arjan Dugal.

Excited about the event, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, "We are thrilled to host another edition of FDCI India Men's Weekend in Jaipur, a city that beautifully represents heritage and modernityjust like the menswear we will be showcasing. The choice of Diggi Palace as the venue underscores our commitment to celebrating India's rich cultural heritage while paving the way for contemporary design innovations. India Men's Weekend has become the biggest platform for the country's finest menswear designers, and we look forward to an unforgettable showcase this year. "

It is FDCI's initiative to empower menswear designers in the country and to give them a platform to showcase their unique designs on the runway.

