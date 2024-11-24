FDCI showcases sustainable crafts at World Crafts Forum 2024

New Delhi, [India] November 24 : The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) presented 'My Craft My Pride', a special showcase to celebrate India's handloom and craft traditions, at the World Crafts Forum 2024 on Saturday.

Held at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi, the event focused on sustainable design and innovation in India's craft sector.

Organized by the World Crafts Council (WCC) and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, the event brought together acclaimed designers to exhibit collections that blended traditional craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities.

The lineup included Anjana Bhargav for DHI, Payal Jain, Suket Dhir, Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta, Anavila Misra, and Aidar Khan from Kazakhstan.

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi expressed his gratitude for the platform saying, "This event celebrates India's sustainable crafts and our dedication to preserving tradition while paving the way for a sustainable future."

Each designer presented a unique collection reflecting India's rich heritage while embracing sustainability.

Anjana Bhargav used patchwork and bold modern abstractions in her black-and-white designs.

"Black and whitea palette of timeless sophistication and bold allure. This collection reimagines these hues through the art of patchwork with a contemporary twist, blending traditional handlooms with bold, modern abstractions. It's about creating pieces that are not just worn but remembered," said Anjana in a statement shared by FDCI.

Payal Jain repurposed antique Uzbek textiles into contemporary silhouettes with handmade embellishments.

"Rising Sun is a celebration of Uzbekistan's rich cultural tapestry, reimagined through the lens of Indian craftsmanship. This collection is a tribute to sustainability and artistry, repurposing antique Uzbek textiles into modern silhouettes adorned with handmade tassels, fringes, and metallic embellishments," she said.

Suket Dhir, who brought storytelling to life with Panchatantra-themed Banarasi brocades said, "The Panchatantra collection is our homage to the timeless art of storytelling. By bringing these beloved characters to life on Banarasi brocades, Muga, and other exquisite silks, we aim to celebrate India's rich handloom heritage while weaving a sustainable narrative for the future."

"This collection is a tribute to the iconic International Klein Blue and its evocative journey through art, textiles, and fashion. At Akaaro, we have reimagined the expressive potential of handwoven fabrics by blending materials like stainless steel, merino wool, monofilament silk, and cotton. Through this innovative approach, we explore urbanity, functionality, and modernism while staying rooted in sustainability. Each piece is a reflection of the future of contemporary Indian textiles," shared Gaurav Jai Gupta.

"'Payanam' is a tribute to the timeless spirit of Chettinad, where heritage and modernity coexist in perfect harmony. Inspired by the region's rich cultural tapestry, from its handcrafted Athangudi tiles to its vibrant kolams, this collection weaves together the essence of a community deeply rooted yet globally inspired. Each piece celebrates the slow and handmade, transforming the journey of life into wearable stories that honour tradition while embracing the present. Through craft and clothing, we aim to build kinship and preserve the legacy of thoughtful living," said Anavila Misra about her collection.

Aidar Khan, who is a designer from Kazakhstan, added, "Our neo-folklore collection is a journey into the origins of tradition, where the utilitarian essence of feltonce essential for nomadsis reimagined as Haute Couture. By blending the ancient craft of felting with the modern Nuno felting technique, we create garments that embody the spirit of heritage and the elegance of contemporary design. Each piece, crafted entirely by hand, tells a story of cultural roots meeting innovation, transforming felt into a symbol of sustainable luxury."

The showcase aimed to promote cross-cultural collaboration, sustainability, and innovation in global crafts while preserving India's cultural heritage.

