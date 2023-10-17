Fearlessness and Love: Chef Ranveer Brar's secret ingredients for making a dish special

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Chef Ranveer Brar has become quite a common face among the mass audience that is connected by the love of cooking. He is currently seen judging the new season of MasterChef India along with chefs Vikas Khanna and Pooja Dhingra.

Speaking to ANI, Ranveer disclosed one thing that takes their dish to a different level - a fearless attitude.

Talking about a few factors that are needed when a person enters the kitchen, he said, "Fearless attitude and courage is the most important thing. One should not be afraid while cooking, love and confidence are the essentials of cooking food."

Chef Pooja was in agreement with Ranveer as she felt that love was one ingredient that could sway away the taste of the entire dish.

"Happy people make happy food and love is the most important ingredient while cooking," she added.

All of these chefs are judging India's most famed cooking competition which started streaming on Sony LIV on Monday. MasterChef explores food from distant parts of India which carries the nature and the feel of it.

Chef Vikas talked about how this beautiful platform for home cooks brings them together and emanates education about the food that prevails in our country.

"The power of MasterChef is amazing, it is the most beautiful platform for home cooks, and people from different parts of India to come together and educate about the cuisines that are part of their locality," Vikas said.

