"Feel blessed": Odissi dancer Durga Charan Ranbir on being conferred with Padma Shri

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 26 : Odissi dancer Durga Charan Ranbir, who has been conferred with Padma Shri, expressed his happiness on receiving the honour.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am very happy and feel blessed for this honour. My entire family and students are happy and congratulating me..."

Trained under renowned gurus Debaprasad Das and Pankaj Charan Das, Durga Charan Ranbir follows the style of his guru, Debaprasad Das. Due to his dedication and contributions to Odissi, he has been honoured with several awards, including the Orissa Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and many others.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Renowned sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, calligraphy artist Achyut Ramchandra Palav, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, comedian and actor Ashok Laxman Saraf, classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Barry Godfray John, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, singer Jaspinder Narula, Nirmala Devi, Nitin Nohria, P Datchanamoorthy, Pandi Ram Mandavi, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, are among those being awarded Padma Shri.

