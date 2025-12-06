Feel Blessed to Witness and Portray the Beauty of Punjabi Culture: Anmol Gupta

Anmol Gupta, who has been a part of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham Singh; and shows like Bas Itna Sa Khwab and Udaariyaan Season 3, among others, is currently seen as Jimmy in Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Tu Juliet Jatt Di, which is produced under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment. The show is based in Punjab, and the actor is happy to be portraying the Punjabi culture through the show.

He said, “Being born and brought up in Amritsar, Punjab, I feel blessed to witness and portray the beauty of Punjabi culture through this show.”

He shared that the show is different from other rom-coms of the same genre. “The story, the Tom and Jerry kind of relationship between Nawab and Heer, the cinematic way it’s shot, and the background music. Everyone is equally invested, and the final product reflects that,” he added.

Talking about his character, Anmol said, “In this show I play an advocate, which is quite different from my previous roles. Jimmy is serious and genuine, but when it comes to family, I do relate to him. That part of his personality matches my real-life bond with my family. Jimmy is a mature and decent guy, what we call a ghar ka adarsh beta.”

Asked if he did any special preparations for his role, he shared, “We had on-set workshops and readings with everyone before the shoot started, and those were very helpful.”

He is all praise for his co-stars and revealed that it’s super fun to shoot with them. “With time, everyone is giving their best, and everyone is open to suggestions. It’s not just about my performance; it’s the whole scene that makes it beautiful. It’s teamwork, and we collectively try to enhance every moment with maximum effort,” Anmol ended.