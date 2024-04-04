"Feel blessed": Vikrant Massey expresses gratitude to fans for birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Overwhelmed with the love received on his birthday, actor Vikrant Massey expressed gratitude to his fans with a special message.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant wrote, "A Heartfelt thank you to everyone for their birthday wishes feel blessed to have so many of you beside me, making my journey here every bit worthwhile. Gratitude & only gratitude."

Vikrant Massey turned a year older on Wednesday.

On his birthday, Raashii Khanna, who stars alongside Vikrant Massey in the upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report,' shared a cute birthday post for him.

The 'Yodha' actress took to her Instagram stories to extend birthday wishes to Vikrant Massey. The short video seems to have been taken on the film set, with a vanity van visible in the background.

While recording, Raashii points her phone towards Vikrant, who is seated on a motorcycle, and says, "Massey is showing off his bike." Vikrant, showcasing his bike and playful expressions, starts the engine in a fun moment.

While sharing the video, Raashii wrote a caption that read, "Happy birthday to this goofball who is very grounded and never shows off..! (Accompanied by a laughter emoji) Wish you the best Vik...! May you keep rising and shining (Accompanied by green hearts) @vikrantmassey".

Apart from this, actor Boman Irani also took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the '12th Fail' actor. Sending his best wishes, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Massey. Keep up the great work. Wishing you lots of success and good health."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is basking in the success of his recently released movie '12th Fail,'

His success across numerous platforms, including TV, OTT series, and films, has given him a broad demographic reach.

Vikrant is all set to come with his next 'The Sabarmati Report'.

The makers on Thursday unveiled the film's teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with the teaser video and captioned it, "An event that shook the nation. Turned into an incident that changed Indian history forever. Presenting the #TheSabarmatiReport, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024."

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' offers a glimpse into unknown facts about one of the darkest and most distressing incidents in the country's political history after a coach of the Sabarmati Express, which was packed with Kar Sevaks, was set on fire.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

The film is all set to hit theatres on May 3.

