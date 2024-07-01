"Feel great to be called villain of the year:" Raghav Juyal on his 'psychotic' role in 'Kill'

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Actor Raghav Juyal, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming action-packed film 'Kill', is set to impress audiences with his never-seen-before villainous avatar.

Ahead of the film's release, Raghav shared his excitement about being called the 'villain of the year.'

In a recent media interaction, the 'ABCD 2' actor said, "I feel great about being called the villain of the year. It's a huge thing for me, especially since international critics who have seen the film are also saying it. Coming from a small town like Dehradun to Bombay, I went from back dancing to sleeping in studios to choreography and dance. After 14 years in the industry, I got this chance."

Sharing insights into the hard work and dedication that went into the film, the actor said, "It took a lot of hard work from me, Lakshya, and Tanya. We all came from outside the industry. We are not from industry families. We achieved this position through a lot of effort. Our entire careers depend on this film."

Raghav also spoke about the intense preparation required for his role.

"I had to do a lot of psychological training, more than physical training, for this film. I spent nine months preparing for this character, trying to grasp its nuances and rhythm. I was just looking for an opportunity to show that I can do more than just comedy and that I am a serious actor too. I am very thankful to Karan sir, Guneet ma'am, and Nikhil sir for giving me this chance through this film. It's very rare to get an opportunity to break stereotypes, and now, seeing the results, I am enjoying it," he added.

Earlier, co-producer Guneet Monga revealed that over 100 people were tested for Raghav's character, but he truly stood out with his ability to blend evil with humour.

"We took 100 auditions and Raghav stood out to us. We were searching for someone who could bring an unusual blend of menace and humor to the role, a character who could truly captivate and terrify the audience at the same time. Raghav Juyal's audition was extraordinary; he not only embraced the complexity of the character but also added his own unique flair. He is the best fit for this role in 'Kill,' and we can't wait for the audience to see his performance," she said.

"Raghav's performance brilliantly captures the essence of his character, blending humor with a chilling sense of danger. His portrayal will undoubtedly remind audiences of the iconic Joker, but with a distinct twist that is entirely his own," Guneet added.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill, which made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, is now ready for release in theatres on July 5.

