"Feel happy, delighted," says film producer Gudur Narayana Reddy as Telangana government announced three Gaddar Awards for 'Razakar'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 : 'Razakar' film producer Gudur Narayana Reddy expressed happiness after the Telangana state government announced three Gaddar Awards for his film.

Speaking to ANI, Gudur Narayana Reddy said, "I feel happy and delighted, because this movie Razakar has won three awards from the state, one for the Best Historical film, the other for the best music director, and the third one is the best Makeup man. I'm really happy with my first debut movie. If I could earn this, it would be a real encouragement, and I thank and appreciate for getting this encouragement from the state government."

'Razakar' is a Telugu historical action drama film written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana. It is based on the events leading up to Operation Polo in the former Princely State of Hyderabad.

In September 1948, Hyderabad was annexed by India through a military operation code-named Operation Polo, which was dubbed a "police action".

As per the press release, the film provides a gripping narrative of the genocide undertaken by the Razakars, a paramilitary group loyal to the Nizam of Hyderabad, which committed mass murders and spread terror among the populace. This dark chapter prompted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the then Home Minister, to initiate swift actions that culminated in the historic Operation Polo, leading to Hyderabad's annexation into the Indian Union. 'Razakar' also explores the political manoeuvres of Hyderabad's last Nizam, Osman Ali Khan, and his attempts to maintain independence, providing a comprehensive view of a pivotal moment in Indian history.

The film stars 'Jigarthanda' actor Bobby Simha, 'Swades' fame Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, and Vedika in pivotal roles.

