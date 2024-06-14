"Feel like giving up": Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta gets emotional on his 4th death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : On the fourth death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has penned an emotional note seeking justice for his untimely demise that left a void in the heart of his fans and family members.

Sharing a video, Shweta Singh wrote, "Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don't know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth. I'm losing my patience and feel like giving up."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8LdUDsyw4r/?img_index=1

She also requests authorities to find out what happened to her brother.

Shweta said, "But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask yourself: don't we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can't it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened? PLEASE, I am requesting and pleadinghelp us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve."

In another post, Shweta asked if SSR deserved this injustice and wrote, "Someone who wore his heart on his sleevewas it a fault to be so pure and loving in this cruel world? It's been 4 years of injustice to Sushant. Does he deserve this?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8Lg6CcyvcH/?

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death.

Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' went to receive accolades for for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta'. The actor shifted to the big screen and was seen in movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'Chhichhore', 'Dil Bechara' among others. He gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel 'The fault in our stars', the film went for an OTT release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor