"Feel re-invigorated, deeply grateful": Ishaan Khatter overwhelmed with response to series 'The Perfect Couple'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Overwhelmed with all the love and praises for his performance as Shooter in the series 'The Perfect Couple', actor Ishaan Khatter expressed his gratitude.

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday evening and shared some intriguing pictures along with the note.

The note read, "The love coming in for Shooter in the perfect couple has been truly insane and frankly unexpected. I feel re-invigorated and deeply grateful."

Ishaan added, "Warm heart as I step into my next piece of work that is so extremely special to me. Protecting the sacredness of my passion towards my work has always been the most important for me - and though it's unshakeable - your love makes it that much easier to lead with passion. Thank you and wish us luck so we can make something truly special for you. It's all for you."

In The Perfect Couple, Khatter plays Shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner.

Khatter is all set for his upcoming project.

He will play Prince Charming in the series 'The Royals'.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The series stars Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea.

The chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter anchors the contemporary Indian royalty rom-com series.

