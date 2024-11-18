"Feeling nervous... it's an experiment," says Rakesh Roshan as 'Karan Arjun' returns to theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Bollywood classic 'Karan Arjun', starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to re-release globally on November 22.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film is fondly remembered for its iconic storyline, unforgettable dialogues, and stellar performances.

In an interview with ANI, Rakesh Roshan opened up about the decision to bring 'Karan Arjun' back to theatres and shared that it was a way to test whether the movie's "reincarnation-based" story resonates with today's generation.

"I am feeling a bit nervous because this is like an experiment. Back then, the film worked because it was a wholesome entertainer with a story based on reincarnationa mother believing her sons will return, and they do. I'm curious to see whether today's generation believes in such a story or not. If they like the film, it will mean that the generation hasn't changed. But if they don't enjoy it, it will indicate that times have indeed changed," he said.

Roshan also spoke about the challenges he faced while making Karan Arjun.

"This was a very difficult film for me because I had to convince the audience to believe in the story. A mother says her two sons will come back, and they doshowing how they are reborn, where they are born, how they meet, and how they find their mother. Convincing people was a tough journey for me as a director," he said.

The film's dialogues, like "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge" and "Bhaag Arjun bhaag", have become a part of popular culture, often used in memes.

Roshan expressed his happiness about this enduring legacy and shared, "I see memes with dialogues like 'Mere Karan Arjun aayenge' and 'Bhaag Arjun bhaag'. It's great to see that even after 30 years, people remember the film, its characters, and dialogues. It feels good that it's still fresh in people's memories."

When asked about acting again, Roshan shared, "I would love to act if someone offers me a role. But I wouldn't cast myself in my own film because, as a producer and director, I have so many responsibilities. Managing production, direction, and being in front of the camera is something I can't handle all at once."

The movie, which has achieved cult status over the years, will hit single screens and multiplexes across India and will also have a simultaneous international re-release.

'Karan Arjun', released in 1995, is a classic Bollywood film that revolves around the theme of reincarnation and revenge.

It stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as two brothers, Karan and Arjun. The film is packed with memorable dialogues, high-energy action, and emotional drama. Rakhee's iconic line, "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge," has become one of the most remembered lines in Bollywood history. Even after almost three decades, the film remains close to the hearts of fans, making its re-release highly anticipated.

